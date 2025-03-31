Venue for Blockbuster Kotoko-Berekum Chelsea MTN FA Cup Semifinals Disclosed

Asante Kotoko advanced to the MTN FA Cup semi-finals after defeating True Democracy 2-1 in a tense quarter-final game

Berekum Chelsea secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Bechem United in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup.

The 2024/25 MTN FA Cup semifinals are scheduled to take place at one of the best footbal stadiums in the country now

The excitement is building as the semi-finals of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup are set to take place at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa. The stage is now set for an intense contest as four of Ghana's most determined clubs prepare to battle for a spot in the final.

The two thrilling semi-final matchups will see Asante Kotoko face off against Berekum Chelsea, while Attram De Visser will take on Golden Kick. As the competition heats up, fans across the country are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a memorable showdown.

Asante Kotoko vs Berekum Chelsea

One of the most anticipated encounters in the MTN FA Cup semi-final is the match between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea. Both teams have been in impressive form and will be looking to secure a spot in the final.

Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most successful football clubs, earned their place in the semi-finals after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over True Democracy at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium. The match was a showcase of Kotoko's resilience and determination, with goals from their key players, including Kwame Poku, proving to be the difference. Despite a spirited performance from True Democracy, Kotoko's superior quality ultimately saw them through to the next round.

On the other hand, Berekum Chelsea emerged victorious in a thrilling quarter-final against Bechem United. In a closely contested match, Berekum Chelsea triumphed 1-0, thanks to a well-taken goal from Stephen Amankonah in the 30th minute. The match was a tactical battle, and Berekum Chelsea showed their composure under pressure. With their defense holding firm and their attack being clinical, Chelsea will now look to cause an upset and knock out the mighty Kotoko to reach the final as Amankona looks to kep his reputation as one of the local players Otto Addo may consider in his next Black Stars seletions.

Attram De Visser vs Golden Kick

In the second semi-final, Attram De Visser will face off against Golden Kick in what promises to be another exciting match. Both teams have been impressive in their respective campaigns, and this game could go either way.

Attram De Visser have had a solid run in the competition, and they will be aiming to take advantage of their momentum to make it to the final. With a mix of experienced players and promising talent, Attram De Visser have displayed their ability to compete with the best teams in the country. Their disciplined approach to the game, combined with their attacking flair, has seen them reach the semi-finals, and they will be eager to prove their worth in the next stage.

Golden Kick, however, will not be an easy opponent. The team has been in fine form and reached the semi-finals after an exhilarating penalty shootout victory over Karela United. The match ended 1-1 after extra time, and Golden Kick triumphed 5-3 in the penalty shootout. Their resilience and composure under pressure in the shootout demonstrated their mental strength and determination. Golden Kick will be confident heading into the match against Attram De Visser, knowing that they have the grit and skill to go all the way.

The Road to Tarkwa: A Journey of Determination and Skill

For all four teams, reaching the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup has been a journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and unforgettable moments. The competition has showcased the strength and passion of Ghanaian football, and the semi-finals will be no different. As the players prepare to take to the pitch at the TnA Stadium in Tarkwa, the stakes could not be higher.

With two intriguing matchups on the horizon, fans are in for a treat as Asante Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea, Attram De Visser, and Golden Kick all vie for a place in the final. The MTN FA Cup has already provided plenty of drama, and the semi-finals are set to raise the level of excitement to new heights.

