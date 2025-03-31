Black Stars head coach Otto Addo made a special return to Borussia Dortmund, attending their Bundesliga match against Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

The Ghanaian tactician, who has deep ties with the German club, was warmly welcomed by members of Dortmund’s technical team, exchanging handshakes and friendly words upon his arrival.

Addo, a former Dortmund player, previously worked as the club’s official scout and later coached one of their junior sides before taking charge of Ghana’s national team.

His coaching career took a significant leap when the Ghana Football Association appointed him to lead the Black Stars through the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He successfully guided the team past Nigeria in the playoffs, securing Ghana’s place at the tournament and becoming only the second Ghanaian coach, after Kwesi Appiah in 2014, to achieve this feat.

After Ghana's group-stage exit at the World Cup, Addo stepped down from his role but was reappointed following the Black Stars' disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Since his return, he has reignited optimism, most recently leading Ghana to back-to-back victories against Chad and Madagascar in the March international window.

These crucial wins have put the Black Stars at the top of their group in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, strengthening their chances of securing a spot at the next global showpiece.

Source: AFP