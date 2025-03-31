Nana Baffour, the Ghanaian content creator who first disclosed that Albert Ofosu Nketia was unwell has shared an update

He stated that although many content creators had reached out to him regarding Albert's situation no donations had been made to the boy's family

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by the content creator

Ghanaian content creator Nana Baffour who recently visited the social media sensation, Albert Ofosu Nketia has provided an update on the boy's condition.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, Nana Baffour disclosed that although many content creators especially from Nigeria have reached out to him regarding Albert's situation no donations have yet been made.

He called out some Nigerian content creators explaining that some have taken advantage of the situation to get engagement on their pages.

"All those content creators from Nigeria who called saying you wanted to do a video. I did the video but after the video, I have not heard from you guys. I read somewhere that people had paid 50 million naira and donated to Albert. I want to say this, no content creator from Nigeria has sent money.They got mad at me accusing me of not helping them to see the boy. That is not the case."

Content creators urged to support Albert Ofosu Nketia

Already, a Nigerian content creator @Don Marveltv in a video appealed to his colleagues to come to the aid of Albert Ofosu Nketia after learning that the latter was unwell.

In a post on his TikTok page, @Don Marveltv confirmed that he had been in touch with the boy's family and could indeed attest that the young boy was sick.

Albert Ofosu Nketia took social media by storm in 2023 after a video that captured him switching from crying to laughing within seconds went viral.

Reactions to the disclosure made by Nana Baffour interview

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure of Albert Nketia's situation.

Prince Kay Billz commented:

"Nana Baffour dont stress yourself with those people saying that is not the boy, see if help will come to that kid of a star it will come without all these stress, most of these people saying that is not the kid, deep down within their heart know that’s the kid but just because they don’t have any help or whatsoever to render that needy kid they are just giving flimsy excuses but don’t worry help is coming."

Pablo Della replied:

"I trust he gets the necessary support for medical attention."

Ama Afro Kwabi wrote:

"This is my little opinion. It seems the only support worth mentioning is the financial aspect. Which I disagree with and kind of deter people from helping. If you require genuine support from people let’s first take the fact that his video went viral because there are several others too."

Watch the video here:

