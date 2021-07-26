20 of the best 90s makeup ideas to recreate in 2021 for an impeccable look

The 90s were great years that saw numerous changes in the makeup industry as we know it. It was defined by butterfly clips, crimped hair, and outrageous style choices. Some of the most popular 90s makeup included thin eyebrows, bold eyeshadow, and overdrawn lippies, which have recently started making a comeback, except the eyebrows, of course. The 90s were also the birth years for most of the techniques we use today.

90s makeup ideas. Photo: Ke.Mazur Steve Granitz, Ron Gallela

Source: Getty Images

Although preferences and style have evolved since the 90s, it is clear that some of the trends from the period will look great if redone with current techniques. Back then, things like contouring were a myth. Instead, great 90s makeup looks were judged by how thin your eyebrows were and how glossy your lips were.

20 of the best looks to recreate

Most of the 90s fashion trends like grunge outfits are back in full swing, and the makeup looks are not far behind. The classic 90s makeup is dominating runways, street style, and magazines more and more.

So how do you do 90s makeup? The secret to getting the authentic 90s makeup look is using layers when doing your makeup. If you want to hop on to the trend, these ideas will work best.

1. Glittery eyeshadow

Madonna during The 70th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

If you look at any pictures from the 90s, you will most definitely come across someone wearing glitter eyeshadow. Glitter was a massive part of the decade, and everyone wore it everywhere. This look is making a comeback in the new decade. However, the only way you can pull it off is in smaller amounts. It looks good on anyone, especially if you have hooded eyes.

2. Lip glosses

Salma Hayek during The 14th Annual Moving Picture Ball American Cinematheque Award Honoring Jodie Foster at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Lip glosses are still a trend even today, but their genesis was in the magical decade. It is one of the 90s makeup products that are here to stay as it looks good with everything.

3. Brown lipstick

Halle Berry. Photo: KMazur

Source: Getty Images

Brown lipstick went out of fashion right at the beginning of the new millennia, with everyone opting for the shinier options. However, the brown lippie is making a comeback and has become a new trend in 2021.

4. Natural glam

Angelina Jolie at the 1998 premiere of Playing by Heart in Los Angeles. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Before the 90s, the only way to wear makeup was to go all out. However, the decade brought with it a refreshing take on that. Suddenly, everyone was wearing minimal makeup and still managed to pull it off. It is a look that has persevered the ravages of time and has evolved to what we know today as natural glam.

5. Subtle contouring

A model walks the runway at the Leonard Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 1992-1993 fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in March, 1992 in Paris, France. Photo: Victor Virgile

Source: Getty Images

`While contouring was not a thing in the 90s, it started there. The look has evolved into the over-the-top contouring that is famous on Instagram today.

6. Dramatic eyeliner

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a red dress designed by Catherine Walker, arrives to attend a dinner on November 24, 1995 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: Anwar Hussein

Source: Getty Images

]In this decade, using a lot of liner on the lips and the eyes became a trend. However, this look has persevered time and still looks good if recreated in 2021. If you want to recreate it, remember to check if it suits your eye shape first.

7. Dark red lips

Gwen Stefani during Beverly Hills Premiere of "Clubland" at Cecchi Gori Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

In some cases, one can tell what decade a makeup look is from based on the makeup. Just like the cherry-red lips are indicative of the 80s, a bitten red lip is a sure sign of the 90s. The bold red lippie and the trendy wolf cut are some of the 90s makeup trends that have never gone out of style.

8. Spider lashes

Photo of Naomi Campbell. Photo: Mick Hutson

Source: Getty Images

To recreate the spider lashes look that was famous in the 90s, try faux lashes clamped together. This look was notable for how it enhanced the eyes without looking too artificial. It has made an official comeback and is here to stay.

9. Pastel lids

Pam Grier at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

While bold eyelids were a trend, another one that budded in the late 90s was the pastel lids. They are making a comeback today, with everyone veering from the typical brown shade to more colourful shades.

10. Graphic liner

A model is seen backstage ahead of the Frankie Morello show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2018/19 on January 15, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Rosdiana Ciaravolo

Source: Getty Images

A recent trend known as the floating liner was common on runways in 2020. Unbeknownst to most people, this is a recreation of the graphic liner trend from the 90s. The graphic eyeliner constituted of drawing a straight line below the brow. You can also achieve the look by drawing a cat eye without filling it in.

11. Overlined lips

Brandy during Debut of Ray J at Life in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Steve Eichner

Source: UGC

Lip overlining is a trend that is still alive today. It is a technique used to create the illusion of fuller lips that are the rage these days.

12. Blue eyeshadow

Lisa Nicole Carson at the 1999 Gloss party in Los Angeles. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

When was blue eyeshadow a trend? Blue eyeshadow was also a trend in the 90s, rocked by celebrities like JLo and Angelina Jolie. It’s a bold look that will bring out your eyes and that you can recreate in 2021.

13. Frosted lips

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Frosted tips are another trend that began in the magical decade. While the trend was at its peak, everyone was wearing frosted lipstick and even frosted eyeliner. While the eyeliner may not be making a comeback in this decade, the frosted lips are a hit. However, use lipstick that has a warm-neutral shade for a less artificial feel.

14. Grungy eyeliner

Elizabeth Taylor during 21st Annual AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards Honors Liz Taylor at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

This is the 90s look to go for if you are looking to make a statement with your eye makeup. 90s grunge makeup consists of a smudged eyeliner that centres all the attention on your eyes.

15. Arched eyebrows

Jennifer Tilly during The 70th Annual Academy Awards - Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Mychal Watts

Source: Getty Images

What makeup was popular in the 90s? Every makeup look throughout that decade showcases a thin, well-plucked brow that is shaped in an arch. Thin brows will not be making a comeback soon, given that all the rage in this decade is full brows. However, they were on to something with the arching. Even today, every makeup look has an arched eyebrow to top it off.

16. Body glitter

Britney Spears. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

In the 90s, makeup wasn’t only reserved for your face. Instead, body glitter was used on the parts of the body visible to make them pop. This style is still used today but is known as body shimmer.

17. Matte foundation

Angela Bassett during "Music of the Heart" - Premiere at Ziegfield Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. Photo:James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

The matte look is another 90s makeup staple that can be recreated. However, when recreating it, it is essential to get suitable products for your skin tone to avoid the white cast that was the downfall of the look.

18. All around eyeliner

Catherine Zeta-Jones during "The Haunting" Premiere in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

In 90s makeup, it was common to wear eyeliner on both the upper and the lower lid. This look has made a comeback and can be recreated using eyeliner.

19. Matching makeup

Tyra Banks during 14th Annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

In 90s makeup, it was common to see someone’s eyelid colour matching their lip. This trend took a back seat in the early 2000s but is now making a comeback. It was also common to match makeup to one's piercings and outfits.

20. Pale foundation

Halle Berry during 3rd Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards at The Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Magma Agency

Source: Getty Images

While these days there are many options when matching foundation to skin tone, that was not the case twenty years ago. Most of the foundation was made for lighter skin which made it unsuitable for darker skin. If you are going to a 90s themed party, using pale foundation can create a more authentic look.

90s makeup was the predecessor to most of the makeup looks that are popular these days. However, like with fashion, it is common to see old trends resurfacing after a while. These makeup looks are fantastic if you want to try some of them in 2021.

