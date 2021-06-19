Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah turned a year older on Saturday, June 19, 2021

Among her well-wishers was businessman Osebo, the father of the broadcaster's son

Osebo shared a lovely birthday message for Nana Aba which earned him praise among fans

GHOne TV General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah is celebrating her birthday today, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Among her many well-wishers is fashionista and businessman Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo or Zara Man.

Osebo who happens to be the father of the broadcaster's only child, Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah, took to social media to share a photo.

The photo shows Nana Aba dressed in a beautiful red-coloured dress with a black belt, bag, and pair of heels to match.

In her pose for the photo, Nana Aba had her left hand holding her and exuded confidence with her bold smile.

Sharing the photo, Osebo wished for God's blessing for the ace broadcaster while also praying that she is protected.

"May the almighty God bless your new age with grace and protect you from evil , happy birthday Nana," his caption read.

Fans react

Osebo's birthday message for Nana Aba has stirred many reactions from his followers on social media. While many praised Osebo for his show of maturity, others joined him in wishing Nana Aba well.

slayhairclassic said:

"Pretty as always, so inspiring to her generation... Happy birthday, dear ."

shapes_in_sizezgh said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️You are a gentleman."

aliceboateng60 said:

"Respect chairman. God bless you. Happy birthday, dear ."

shetu_baako_pe said:

"Nice one..that's all we need.Osebo know market papa. Correct goods Nkoaaaa ✌."

Nana Aba drops stunning photos

Meanwhile, Nana Aba's birthday has started on a splendid note with the broadcaster releasing some breathtaking photos.

Nana Aba, who is known not just for her keen intelligence but also for her commanding sense of fashion, delivered impressive photos.

She appeared in the shots in a gorgeous gold-themed dress.

