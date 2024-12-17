Obaapa Christy and Diana Asamoah were among those who visited the bereaved Empress Gifty

This comes after the gospel singer announced the demise of her mother and actress, Evangelist Agnes

A video of the bereaved singer's colleagues consoling and cheering her up has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has begun preparations for the funeral of her late mother, Kumawood actress Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan.

Ahead of the funeral, the singer and media personality's colleagues called on her to commiserate with her.

The stand-in host for UTV's United Showbiz program received an entourage that included Obaapa Christy, Diana Asamoah, and others.

The colleagues took turns shaking hands with Empress Gifty and her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obaapa Christy was spotted chatting with the bereaved actress, who appeared to be crying.

She wrote a post about the visit, expressing her gratitude to her sympathisers.

Ghanaians mourn with Empress Gifty

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the passing of Empress Gifty's mother.

adepakukuah said:

"It is well Mama 🙌🏾we plan and the Good Lord Decide."

hemaakorantemaaofosu wrote:

"Awww, I know Aunty Diana will make you smile, it is well mama."

gloriaosarfo remarked:

"It is WELL Sis🙏🏿 Nyame bE hwE yEn so wai🙏🏿❤💡🙏🏿😩😥😫."

zikey_photograhy shared:

"My Condolences to u Mum, I know the big love u have for your Mum and how Agaga make us happy🤦‍♂️this is a big blow to us all🙏 May Her Humble Soul Rest In Perfect Peace 💔🕊️🤍"

iamsika4realgh added:

"I've been in this space & still struggling with the loss and pain, so all i pray is heavens to strengthen u & keep u steadfast 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Diana Asamoah disappointed at Empress Gifty

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had warned Empress Gifty to cancel her plans for her late mother.

This comes after she mentioned possibly hosting the funeral at a venue used by business mogul Kofi Abban previously.

Diana Asamoah said Empress Gifty and her husband needed to reconsider after praying for the New Patriotic Party's loss.

