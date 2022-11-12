Kofi Kinata was cruising through town in his vehicle when a super fan spotted him and got emotional

The woman was very shocked when she saw the singer, who hails from Takoradi, and almost fainted

The video got many people admiring Kofi Kinata and others emotional as they found the moment beautiful

Ghanaian singer, Kofi Kinata, was all smiles when a super fan showed him love in a peculiar way.

Source: UGC

The Taadi musician and his team were cruising in town when an excited lady noticed Kinata, who was in the front seat.

The lady got very emotional and could not believe her eyes when she recognised the singer. She approached the car and asked in a shrill voice whether it was indeed Kofi Kinata she was seeing.

At one point, it felt like her eyes were deceiving her as she kept asking her daughter, who was with her, to give her her phone so she could take photos of the superstar.

The excited lady held her knees and grovelled to the ground. She spoke in a thick Fante accent and exclaimed something was happening to her. Her daughter felt a bit embarrassed and begged her mother to get up.

Kofi Kinata was beaming with smiles as he assured the excited fan that he was indeed Kofi Kinata. The beautiful moment was captured on video and shared on social media. Netizens got in their feelings as they admired the woman's energy.

Kofi Kinata Fan Stirs Reactions

Abynahlyrics20 Patricia Aduful said:

Only God knows what am also going to do wen I see him ,such a humble soul

user1947208910526 commented:

This will be my reaction the day l see you this humble guy kofi much love honey

opuni 19 said:

Waaoooo good music pays I now understand

graham002 also reacted:

awww l love this guy too,very humble and all his music is dope,Kodi the sky is your limit

