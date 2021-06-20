Music producer Hammer has said Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo's description of Shatta Wale as an inconsistent and confused artiste was low and below the belt

The entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo made the remarks on UTV's United Showbiz following Shatta Wale's State of the Industry Address

Hammer had previously called out Arnold in a Facebook post for ''disrespecting'' the dancehall musician

He appeared on the United Showbiz on Saturday, June 19, to address fallouts from his post against Arnold

Music producer, Hammer has described the behaviour of entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo towards dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, as low and below the belt.

Hammer of The Last Two fame was speaking on UTV's United Showiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown who had tabled Hammer's post on Facebook against Arnold following Shatta Wale's altercation with Arnold during the show on Saturday, June 12.

In the Facebook post, Hammer called out Arnold saying he had disrespected Shatta Wale for describing the dancehall musician as someone who comes across as the most inconsistent and confused artiste following his State of the Industry Address about the Ghana Music Industry.

During the programme on Saturday, June 19, Hammer indicated that Arnold should have either retracted or expressed his views in an alternative way when Shatta Wale asked him to apologise for his remarks about him.

He described Arnold's stands and demeanour towards Shatta Wale during their discussion on June 12 as ''low and below the belt'', adding that there was no way the host and panellists were going to have a progressive discussion after Arnold reiterated that Shatta Wale comes across as an inconsistent and confused artiste because of comments he made during his State of the Industry Address.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior, and entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo clashed on UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday night, June 12.

The heated misunderstanding ensued after Shatta Wale requested an apology from the entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo after he described the dancehall musician as ''confused and inconsistent'', among other things.

Asamoah-Baidoo, however, declined because if felt he had done nothing wrong.

