Isaac J. Oniti, a young Nigerian, was named the 2024 Valedictorian of KNUST's College of Engineering

The former student of Seven Great Princes Academy was the Valedictorian after earning a record CWA of 87.23

Social media users congratulated Isaac J. Oniti for his achievement and wished him well in his future pursuits

A young Nigerian man, Isaac J. Oniti, has become the best student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s College of Engineering.

Isaac J. Oniti emerged as the Valedictorian with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.23.

Nigerian Isaac J. Oniti graduates as the overall best student of KNUST's College of Engineering and 2024 graduating class. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST & @KNUST_Live

Source: Twitter

This is higher than that of Laurent Sessi, the 2024 best student from KNUST's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, whose CWA was 82.14, and Bansi Eliasu Yahaya of the College of Arts and Built Environment, which recorded a CWA of 81.04.

In 2023, Kelvin Tamakloe emerged as the College's Valedictorian, with a CWA of 84.72. He is now pursuing PhD in Electrical Engineering at Iowa State University.

Isaac J. Oniti, an old Seven Great Princess Academy student, has made history as one of the highest CWAs recorded in the university's history. He is also KNUST's best graduating student in 2024.

“From Nigeria➡️ Ghana ➡️ Seven Great Princes Aca., to making a lasting history at KNUST. Isaac J. Oniti from the Dept. of Computer Engineering emerged as Valedictorian of the College of Engineering with a CWA of 87.23 🤯.”

Netizens congratulate KNUST valedictorian

Lady becomes Ghanaian university's Valedictorian

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian lady was the overall best student at the 17th congregation of International University College.

Dorcas Abena Gyan Boateng graduated with a GPA of 3.95 and made history as the first Communication Studies student to earn this feat.

Her lecturers at the university and other social media users celebrated her for her achievement and wished her well in future pursuits.

