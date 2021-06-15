Shatta Wale has released a diss song aimed at Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

The two had a verbal altercation on United Showbiz on UTV hosted by Nana Ama McBrown

Wale makes fun of Asamoah-Baidoo's face, his sneakers, and his credentials

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has released a diss song aimed at entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

The song is titled 'Shw3,' and makes fun of Asamoah-Baidoo's face and the sneakers he wore on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

"Entertainment journalist, for where. who be you? See face, see shoe," sings Wale. "...book sense no be street sense," he added.

See face, see shoe: Shatta Wale drops diss track for Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo. Photo source: user-generated

Source: Instagram

The song comes after an otherwise healthy conversation turned left when Asamoah-Baidoo used the word "confused" whilst referring to the dancehall artiste on the entertainment programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

It then degenerated into a name-calling session with Wale attacking the personality of Arnold and deriding him for living a supposedly poor life.

Shatta Wale has thus taken the 'attack' on Arnold further by releasing the song to further make his point.

Listen to the song below.

In other news, actor John Dumelo has blasted Lydia Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency over her silence about reports of robberies on the GIMPA road.

In a tweet on Monday, June 14, 2021, Dumelo implied that the MP does not have the urgency to address the matter because there isn't an upcoming election.

In the past few weeks, there have been several reports about armed robbers attacking people who ply the route. It will be recalled that Dumelo competed against Alhassan for the seat during the 2020 General Elections.

“Everyday, we hear stories of road users being attacked on the Gimpa road….yet the Mp of AWW has been mute and unconcerned. The robberies still persist. Or elections are over……” reads a tweet by Dumelo.

Dumelo's statement has generated a lot of comments with some supporting him, and others accusing him of playing political games.

Source: Yen Newspaper