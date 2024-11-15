A Ghanaian man, Efo Kodjo, shared mixed feelings after securing his first job six years post-graduation

Efo Kodjo said even though the salary is not huge, he expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity

Several social media users who saw his post congratulated him, wished him well and advised him about his new job

A Ghanaian man expressed mixed reactions when he landed his first job six years after graduating from a tertiary institution in the country.

According to Efo Kodjo, he will not earn much from the job he has been offered, but he will take it and start somewhere.

In a post on X, @EfoKodjo said he does not know how to feel about his first job but is grateful to God for helping him get employed.

“6 year after graduating from the University, I got my first job offer, even though, the pay isn't huge... I can't cry or laugh.😭😭. Thank you God🙏🏾🤲🏾”

In some earlier posts on X, @EfoKodjo indicated that he wants to join the military and serve his country, but all attempts have failed.

He, therefore, joined Buzstopboys to help clean unclean public places in Accra.

Netizens congratulate graduate on his first job

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to @EfoKodjo's post. Read them below:

@Dessy_kaye said:

"Congratulations bro🎉🎊 Bigger opportunities soon🤝."

@amazingtundeh responded:

"Thank you so much."

@obuasi_sarkodie wrote:

"Better days ahead."

@laReinaPriscy said:

"Great to hear. Now enjoy God speed."

@kukuabaah wrote:

"Every win is a win… either huge or small… congratulations celebrating with you."

@QwekuHenry1 said:

"Congratulations bro. It's been five years now for me but I know it's gonna be my turn soon."

@samdarrko wrote:

"Congratulations bro. I am really happy for you. God is faithful."

@GloryYeb_ said:

"6 years? Wow, I for stop crying."

@YDillin_ wrote:

"It would definitely make sense someday 🫂❤️."

