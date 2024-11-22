King Promise, in a social media post, threw subtle jabs amid his rumoured issues with his colleague Stonebwoy

The singer claimed that some music legends harboured hatred towards young artistes and did not respect them

King Promise's post led some fans to speculate that he was throwing the subtle jabs at dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise threw subtle jabs on social media amid his recent issues with his colleague Stonebwoy.

King Promise throws subtle shade amid rumoured issues with Stonebwoy. Photo source: @iamkingpromise and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Tension mounted between the two artistes after they were nominated for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

King Promise's close friend, Efia Odo, made some unsavoury remarks about Stonebwoy in an attempt to help the CCTV hitmaker win the Artiste of the Year award.

Rumours emerged that the camps of the two artistes were involved in an altercation at the TGMAs. Stonebwoy also failed to acknowledge or respond to King Promise's congratulatory message after he was crowned the Artiste of the Year.

In separate interviews, the two artistes denied claims they were embroiled in a feud and that an altercation had ensued between them.

King Promise throws shade amid Stonebwoy issue

In response to a video of his recent encounter with Grammy-nominated Ghanaian veteran musician Rocky Dawuni shared by blogger Kobby Kyei on X (formerly Twitter), King Promise expressed his gratitude to music legends who paved the way for him and others.

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee also commended them for imparting knowledge to the current generation of Ghanaian music industry artistes without harbouring hatred for them.

King Promise ended his response with a subtle jab, claiming that Ghanaian legends had no mutual respect for young artistes and hated them.

He wrote:

"God bless the legends that paved the way and continue to impart knowledge. no hate just mutual respect. unlike some 😊."

Check out King Promise's social media post below:

King Promise's post stirs reactions

King Promise's post led some fans to speculate that he was throwing subtle jabs at Stonebwoy over their rumoured issues. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@UtdJigga commented:

"That’s my Goat….Stonebwoy chop stray bullet be that🔥🔥🤣🤣🤣."

@KelvinL11958275 commented

"They told you going on tour is waste of time and not beneficial but today, unlike some thought you all how to go on tour with your craft. and you saw how unlike some was winning with his strategies way of elevating. Yet you got the nerve. We all dey here."

@monitwasidi said:

"@stonebwoy take am. Straight shot 😂."

@JeffDapson said:

"Unlike Stonebwoy."

@FOREVERYNG001 commented:

"Don't go through the corners mention the name @stonebwoy, they've started bobo."

King Promise explains non-performance at local shows

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise explained why he does not regularly perform at music shows held in the Ghanaian local areas.

The singer said that his absence from playing local music shows had nothing to do with money.

King Promise encouraged music promoters from rural areas to contact him and his management if they wanted him to perform at their events.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh