An Accra high court will settle the case of the murder of Abuakua South MP J.B. Danquah-Adu on December 4

The court will hear the closing statements from both the defence and prosecution on the judgment date

The main suspect in the February 8, 2016 killing is Daniel Asiedu, who has always maintained his innocence

An Accra high court is set to bring finality to the murder of Abuakua South MP J.B. Danquah-Adu on December 4.

The main suspect in the February 8, 2016 killing is one Daniel Asiedu.

The J.B. Danquah-Adu murder case is set for judgement next month, with Daniel Asiedu the main suspect. Source: Ivy Heward-Mills

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that the court has scheduled the judgement date to hear the closing statements from both the defence and prosecution.

The prosecution completed its cross-examination of Daniel Asiedu on November 21.

During cross-examination, Asiedu denied claims that his DNA was found not only in the home of the late MP but also on the property of one Abigail Marfo, a witness in the case, where he allegedly went to wash after the crime.

Asiedu also refuted the prosecution’s claim that the red hat discovered on Marfo’s property contained 100% of his DNA.

He has maintained his innocence, insisting he had no personal issues with anyone and had done nothing wrong.

His alleged accomplice, Vincent Bossu, also known as Junior Agogo, was acquitted of conspiracy after the court ruled on a submission of no case.

About the J.B. Danquah-Adu killing

On the night of February 9, 2016, the late J.B. Danquah-Adu was killed at his Shiashie resident in Accra. According to All Africa, he was stabbed.

He was a Member of the Parliament for the New Patriotic Party between 2005 and 2009 and from 2013 until his death. He is survived by his wife, Ivy Heward-Mills, and two children.

The case had suffered numerous delays from key players in the court proceedings, even prompting threats from the judge.

The lawyer of the accused in the case also suffered ill health at some point.

Daily Guide Network reported that Asiedu only launched his defence in April 2024 following his arrest in 2016.

Ivy Heward-Mills sues MP

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ivy Heward-Mills sued Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and eight others for defamation.

After the Abuakwa North MP's death, Agyapong had alleged that Mills was in a relationship with journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh