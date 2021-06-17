Angry church members boldly attack Zoe Outreach Embassy pastor for their 'tithes'

A video of some aggrieved persons accosting the founder of the Zoe Outreach Embassy Church, Kelvin Elson Godson Kobiri, has surfaced online

In the clip, the group alleged to be church members can be heard demanding their monies

This follows previous occasions where the businessman was accosted and assaulted by aggrieved persons demanding their investments

Some aggrieved persons have once again accosted the founder of the Zoe Outreach Embassy Church, Kelvin Elson Godson Kobiri, demanding their monies.

This follows previous occasions where Kelvin Elson Godson Kobiri was either accosted or assaulted by some angry customers demanding their investments following the closure of his investment companies, EL Real Estates, and Tikowre Capital.

During one of such incidents, the preacher who was to appear before the Tarkwa District court to respond to a suit against him for allegedly issuing dud checks was laid siege on the road and prevented by the incensed customers from going to the court as planned, according to myjoyonline.com.

In a post sighted on social media, some incensed church members accosted and assaulted the founder of the Zoe Outreach Embassy demanding their money.

Pastor Kelvin Kobiri appeared in a white Range Rover along with a lady.

