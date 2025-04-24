Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster Saddick Adams has got social media buzzing with comments after giving a seemingly sarcastic response to a netizen who tried to drag his name in the mud.

The X user, Abdul Rauf Ibrahim, launched an unprovoked verbal attack on the ace broadcaster with Angel FM, accusing him of being politically biased.

Saddick Adams speaks about an upcoming government appointment. Image source: Saddick Adams.

Abdul used unprintable words on Saddick, including a claim that Saddick was doing the bidding of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and then candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

"This guy, Saddick Adams, threw his profession to the dogs. He said all sorts of things against the Akufo-Addo government, and attacking Dr Bawumia was his morning devotion. This guy was more of an NDC communicator than Malik Basintale," he said.

Abdul said he was taken aback by the fact that Saddick Adams has not received any appointment from the Mahama-led administration to date.

"I'm surprised he wasn't made the Deputy Chief of Staff, he works like a mad dog for the NDC in the opposition days. When the time is due, when Mahama finally makes Ghanaians feel the heat, we will pinpoint them all to Ghanaians. Let's give time some time," he added.

See Abdul's post below:

Saddick Adams replies Abdul

Saddick, in what many believe was a sarcastic response, assured Abdul that he would soon be given an appointment.

"My appointment will be announced soon. Thank you," he replied to his X critic.

See Saddick's post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh