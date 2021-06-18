A voice purported to be that of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has slandered Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

In the audio, he described the Asantehene as a useless king who has no legacy for his people

The audio was played on NET2 TV's The Seat show on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, the founder of the United Denominations church originating from the Lighthouse Group Of Churches has landed in another controversy.

This time, he has been reportedly caught on tape fiercely criticising the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Played on NET2 TV's The Seat show on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, a voice purported to be that of Heward-Mills went on a run of harsh criticisms against Otumfuo.

A photo collage of Dag Heward-Mills (L) and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Among other things, he described the Asantehene's reign as useless, claiming that his time as a king has not brought a positive impact on the Asante people.

According to him, a good king leaves a good legacy for his people but all Otumfuo does is drive around in cars and organise lavish anniversary celebrations and funerals.

"If the Otumfuo or whoever is there is the real king of the people, when he goes we say this is what he did for the Asante people...not that he ate more food, travelled to Europe or had more wives and children.

"That is not the art of being a king...even two-year-olds have birthday parties and every day there is a celebration...one year, 40 days...that is all."

He also blasted those who often liken the Asantehene to the biblical King Solomon to be very careful because the wealth King Solomon created for his family cannot be compared to that of the Asantehene.

Do you know what King Solomon built?...Be very careful when your giving such a nickname ot somebody...we are often the most useless types of kings that ever existed."

Watch the video from 1 hour 42 minutes:

While the context of the speech is not clear in the audio, the host of The Seat, Justice Kweku Annan, disclosed that the audio was recorded from a meeting between Heward-Mills and some of his pastors and church elders.

Heward Mills' SSNIT saga

The latest controversy concerning Bishop Heward-Mills comes on the back of his recent non-payment of SSNIT saga.

Six former pastors of the church formerly known as Lighthouse Chapel International sued Heward-Mills and his church in April for refusing to pay pension contributions.

The six, Larry Odonkor, Emmanuel Oko Mensah, Edem Kofi Amankwa, Seth Sarpong Duncan, Edward Laryea, and Faith Fiakojo claimed their rights had been violated.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh