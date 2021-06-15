Kuami Eugene has spoken highly of his chances of being adjudged as the Artiste of The Year again

He indicated that his works have been noticed everywhere in the country

The Open Gate singer said he would however not be hurt if another artiste wins the coveted award

Current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of The Year, Kuami Eugene, known in real life as Eugene Marfo, has said that it won’t be news if he is adjudged Artiste of The Year again at this year’s VGMAs.

In an exclusive interview with Joy News, the Open Gate crooner who was confident of his chances spoke highly of his craft and upcoming awards ceremony.

Kuami Eugene said it would not be news to many should he be retained as Artiste of The Year at the VGMAs which is set to take place soon.

The young musician added that most of the songs that Ghanaians were jamming to currently had the Kuami Eugene touch to them.

He stated further that he had played a number of big shows despite the prevalence of the dreaded COVID-19 which has plagued the whole world.

The musician added that his ratings as a musician had gone through the roof since he was topping music charts all over the place.

He touched on the God factor and said he would give thanks to God should the award come to him because he knows he deserves it.

“It won’t be much of news because most of the songs you are enjoying have the Kuami Eugene effect on it….My numbers are growing every day and I am topping charts,” Eugene said.

He however indicated that he would be okay with the fact that he misses the award and it goes to another artiste because according to him, whoever would win the Artiste of The Year category worked hard for it in the year under review.

Kuami Eugene has been nominated in several categories in this year’s VGMAs.

