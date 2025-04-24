In a heartwarming moment that captivated social media, a young Ghanaian man known as McBliss uplifted a street hawker’s day with an unexpected act of generosity.

The woman, a vendor of African Star Apple (commonly known as Alasa), was left stunned and emotional after receiving a significant, undisclosed sum of money.

The viral gesture has reignited conversations about kindness, empathy, and how small acts can spark hope for those working tirelessly in Ghana’s informal sector.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A kind young Ghanaian man made the day of a street hawker and turned her world upside down after randomly surprising her with a huge cash gift.

The kind man identified as McBliss can be seen in a video that has since gone viral, giving the woman who sells African Star Apple, popularly known as Alasa, an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman is visibly shaken by the young man's random act of kindness.

Street Hawker Delights as Kind Ghanaian Man Gifts Her Cash, Image: McBliss/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the young man explains that it was his birthday, and he wanted to do something special for the woman. He asked her what he could do to make her truly happy.

"Mummy, today is my birthday, and I would love to do something for you today. What is it that when I do it right now, you'd be the happiest person on this planet?" he said.

Her reply to his question was, she would take anything he would give, after which he reached into the pouch he was wearing and took out a bundle of 5 Ghana Cedi notes. This gesture stunned the unsuspecting lady, who appreciated the generosity by saying, "Thank you".

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the video

Social media reacts to the kind gesture of the young man, many people wished him well for doing such a good deed.

romanticempress said:

"If your mom is alive, drop a heart for her before you leave"

olydade said:

"I don't see any sadness here! Someone wants to surprise U, just look at how she is behaving, meanwhile, you need that money badly. If I were to be me Like I would roll on the floor appreciating the guy, and thank God"

SHEEDIS_GLAM said:

"Guy's he's real. I was at the scene and I know the woman...God bless you, McBliss"

Official Sirlhow said:

"Mc bliss nyame nhyira wo wai wo I've got a serious case, help me out"

KWEKU said:

"Herh I know this woman oo meaning McBliss is not faking"

nanasarfo492 said:

"McBliss, may you never lack anything in Jesus' name"

McBliss with Ghana Dance Lisa Quama Image: McBliss/Tiktok

Source: TikTok

Watch McBliss video with Lisa Quama below

Grateful lady buys new car for her mother, video melts hearts on TikTok

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady gifted her mother a brand new car, replacing an old one she had previously given her.

The lady said the car gift was from her and her husband, and a video showed them presenting it to the woman.

The woman's reaction when she got the surprise gift melted a lot of hearts, as people said it was a nice gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh