. Dr. Likee's boy, Kyekyeku, went gaga after Shatta Wale messaged him

. Kyekyeku has released a video jamming to Shatta Wale's songs

. He is one of the fast-rising young actors in the country

One of Dr. Likee's actors, Kyekyeku, has really moved from a semi-star to a full star.

The young actor cannot believe it after dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, hit him up.

Kyekyeku after receiving a message from Shatta Wale in his Instagram inbox went live to celebrate the moment.

Kyekyeku goes gaga in video after Shatta Wale messaged him on IG (Photo credit: Instagram/Shatta Wale and Kyekyeku)

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kyekeku was captured jamming to Shatta Wale's song.

From the video, he couldn't control his happiness as he went gaga by taking off his shirt.

According to him, he is so happy that Shatta Wale sent him a message.

The Kumasi-based actor didn't reveal the content of the message but his facial expression tells how sweet the message was.

Meanwhile, Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene, known in private life as Eugene Marfo, has shared a photo of his father, Alex Marfo, on social media.

The photo shared by Eugene on Sunday, June 20, 2021, was to celebrate his dad as the world marked Father's Day.

From the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Eugene's father was spotted holding a microphone and standing in front of a band and singing.

Captioning the photo, Kuami Eugene who referred to his father as a legend indicated that his father once into music.

Because he (father) was not successful in that, he had discouraged him (Eugene) from doing music but according to the singer, he had learnt from his father's mistakes and has improved on them by God's grace.

He wished his father a long life adding that all he (Eugene) has belonged to them.

"Happy Father’s Day To The Legend Mr Alex Marfo. I get why you didn’t want me to do music. Because you didn’t make it in that area, there was a need to protect me from going to that area too. Buh thank God learning from you helped me correct all the mistakes you made. Live long Daddy, for all I have and will ever achieve is for both of Us. The Original RockStar !!!!!," he said.

Source: Yen.com.gh