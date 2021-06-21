Bulldog claims that his professional relationship with dancehall artiste is forever

In a new interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM, he stated that they have signed a blood covenant

He also added that anyone who ends the relationship will go mad

Talent manager, Bulldog, professionally known as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson claims he has signed a blood contract with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

In response to a question during an interview with Ola Michael on Entertainment Ghana on Neat 100.9 FM, he added that their working relationship is for life.

"Yes, I am. You see the contract is for life. blood contract. We have signed a blood covenant. If I stop working with him, I would go mad, and if he stop working with me, he would go mad," asserted Bulldog.

"The manager is responsible for building a whole team. During the second coming of Shatta Wale, I used to do everything. I assembled the current team that works with him so I don't have to be out there doing everything again. I am still here."

Years ago, Wale, through a press release stated that he had ended his professional relationship with Bulldog, hence all inquiries about his work should be directed to a new team, but the two have since reunited and have been working together for some time now.

