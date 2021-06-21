. Kwaw Kese has gone hard on Akufo-Addo

. The rapper is not happy with the President on Father's Day

. He has released a strong video aimed at Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese is certainly not happy with Akufo-Addo's led government.

Sunday, June 20, 2021, happened to be Father's Day, and the world came to a standstill.

However, Kwaw Kese had a different mindset relating to the 2021 Father's Day.

Everyone is complaining except NPP fans - Kwaw Kese's hot Father's Day message to Nana Addo (Photo credit: Instagram/Kwaw Kese)

Source: UGC

On the occasion, Kwaw Kese took to his official Instagram page to dish out some strong message to Akufo-Addo.

According to Kwaw Kese, another fuel prices increment is what some of them have received as Father's Day present today "now when you go to bed and wake up to urinate, you'll hear that they have increased fuel prices," he said.

In the video, the rapper added that Ghanaians are going through hardship with the introduction of new taxes and it is only NPP supporters who are not complaining.

"Things no dey go well for this country everybody dey complain apart from some who is an NPP supporter, the fuel price increments are too much," he lamented in the post he captioned "happy Father’s Day to Us all including Mr President @nakufoaddo."

Kwaw Kese in the post below emphasizes that Nana Addo is the father of the nation so he should have mercy on the citizens.

