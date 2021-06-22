Stonebwoy is not interested in the excuses by leaders of various music organizations in Ghana anymore

In a tweet, he lashed out at Rex Omar and Uncle Abraham for not doing enough

He referred to the state of the Musicians Union of Ghana as "sad"

Stonebwoy has expressed his anger at what he calls excuses by the leadership in charge of music organizations in Ghana.

In a tweet less than a day after the first Ghana Music Awards National Music Summit ended, he called out executives of these institutions.

He added that he and other artistes are tired of the reasons given for the state of the industry.

The summit sought to be an avenue to discuss the issues bedevilling the Ghanaian music industry and also educate stakeholders.

"following the national Music Summit Yesterday. @Ghamro_official keeps repeating the same excuses," reads part of the tweet by Stonebwoy.

"We are tired! Uncle Rex and uncle Abraham. Our back is against the wall o.. and As For The State of #Musigha dier SAD Kwraaah!!"

In response to Stonebwoy's tweet, someone suggested that the organizations in question - Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) be dissolved.

"The way forward is to dissolve both entities and make them a publishing and advertising firm for the Music industry. Yes they'll still be collecting the royalties but their main job should be mass promotion of the Ghanaian music," wrote Isaac Gyan.

In other news, Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at Dag Heward-Mills, the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, following his apology to Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II for insulting him in leaked audio.

On Monday, June 21, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Heward-Mills had sent out an official apology to the Asantehene for statements he claimed to have made some 20 years ago.

In a tirade posted on Instagram, Schwarzenegger suggested that the apology was not honest. She added that the sermon that has caused the issue was an insult, and the apology that followed isn't any different.

