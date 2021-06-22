Entrepreneur Kofi Amoah has made revelations about his real estate background

In an interview with Delay, he disclosed that he had over 85 apartments in Los Angeles

He added that he doesn't currently own the properties

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Dr. Kofi Amoah, says he was referred to as the Donald Trump of Los Angeles years ago.

The former president of the United States of America (USA), Donald Trump, is known for his work as an estate entrepreneur in the USA before he became the president of the country.

Speaking in a new interview with Deloris Frimpong-Manso on the Delay Show, Dr. Amoah disclosed that he owned over 80 apartments in the part of the world known as the center of the nation’s film and television industry.

Donald Trump of Los Angeles; I owned 85 apartments at a point in America - Dr. Kofi Amoah. Photo source: Twitter Amoah_Citizen.

Source: UGC

"When I was in America, at a point in Los Angeles, I was called the Donald Trump of Los Angeles," proudly stated Amoah.

"I owned a lot of real estate because I took a course - "How to buy real estate with no money down.' Through that, I was able to acquire a lot of apartments. Around 85. I don't have them now. I sold them all."

Skip to 16 minutes 33 seconds to hear Dr. Kofi Amoah talk about his real estate.

In other news, a biographer of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Abyna-Ansaa Adjei has punched holes into the apology letter Bishop Dag Heward-Mills wrote to the Asantehene.

Heward-Mills issued the letter to Otumfuo after an audio recording of him chastising the Asantehene popped up.

The founder of Lighthouse Chapel International was recently heard in the audio virtually describing the Asantehene as a 'useless' king for not leaving any legacy except the celebration of funerals and anniversaries.

The emergence of the audio which was first aired on NET2 TV's The Seat, got Heward-Mills under fire to apologise. The 'man of God', in a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, indicated that the audio was culled from a sermon he preached 20 years ago.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen