Real Madrid fans are urging a major tactical change for Kylian Mbappe after a viral training clip showcased his dynamic play style.

The Frenchman joined Real Madrid in June 2024 on a free transfer after leaving PSG, reportedly earning a €150 million signing bonus and a €15 million annual salary.

The 25-year-old's unveiling at a packed Santiago Bernabéu marked the realization of a “dream come true.”

Despite a solid return of eight goals in 16 appearances, Mbappé’s transition hasn’t been seamless.

Carlo Ancelotti’s deployment of the Francr captain as a central striker alongside Vinícius Jr. on the left and Rodrygo on the right has sparked debate.

Both Mbappé and Vinícius naturally excel on the left, creating a positional overlap that some fans feel hinders team cohesion.

Mbappe's training video goes viral

The viral footage shows Mbappé’s electrifying movement during training, cutting in from the left with blistering pace before finishing clinically—reminiscent of his PSG form.

Fans have taken to social media, calling for Ancelotti to allow Mbappé to operate more freely on the left flank, where he’s most comfortable.

@ManUnitedEra_ said:

"Play him in left wing and he will cook."

@phychem11 posted:

"That’s because he’s playing as a LW which is where he plays his best football. I genuinely think he is better than Vinicius Jr and it’s only a matter of time before he starts playing in that position."

@Benhane10 said:

"The intensity in his training speaks volumes about his dedication to greatness."

@AlagaOg added:

"It's just a matter of time...this guy will chase Vini out of that club."

@mbaplewsteph asked:

"We all know kylian is so good on the left. But why is he always played on the left during training but middle when in game."

@NguyncM47796779 said:

"Please, just let him play in lw one game and see what will happen, don't just play 9 all the times."

