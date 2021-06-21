Dancehall artiste, Epixode, has said Samini is in a league of his own and should not be compared to other artistes

In a new video, he stated that the likes of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are kids compared to the Samini

He made the statement whilst talking about the Dancehall/reggae artiste of the year category at the Ghana Music Awards

Ghanaian artiste, Epixode has made a bold statement about the state of music in Ghana, particularly that of the dancehall genre.

In a new interview with MzGee on Simply Showbiz on TV3, he stated that Samini is a Godfather, and therefore should not be ranked alongside artistes he referred to as "kids."

'Godfather' Samini should not be in the same VGMA category with "kids" - Epixode. Photo source: Instagram (@samini_dagaati)

He made the assertion whilst speaking about the competitors for the 'Dancehall artiste of the Year' category at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

"I think Samini should be honoured as a legend. He shouldn’t be mixed up with the kids. He deserves too much to be placed in these categories because he actually paved the way for some of us to follow," Epixode said per a 3news report.

The winner of the category will be revealed on Saturday, June 26, 2021, when the awards will be held.

