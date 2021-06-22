Afia Schwarzenegger wants Dag Heward-Mills to offer an apology for his recent apology to Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II

Heward-Mills was 'forced' to apologise after an audio leaked of him insulting the Asantehene

Afia threatened to reveal secrets she claims to know about Heward-Mills

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Television host, Afia Schwarzenegger, has lashed out at Dag Heward-Mills, the founder of Lighthouse Chapel International, following his apology to Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II for insulting him in a video that was leaked.

On Monday, YEN.com.gh reported that Heward-Mills had sent out an official apology to the Asantehene for statements he claimed to have made some 20 years ago.

You should apologize for the 1st Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II apology: Afia Schwarzenegger tells Heward-Mills. Photo source: Instagram (@queenafiaschwarzenegger and @daghmills)

Source: Instagram

In a tirade posted on Instagram, Schwarzenegger suggested that the apology was not honest.

"The apology you wrote yesterday, come back and apologise for that apology. You don't want us to tell Ghanaians what we also know about you. Young man respect yourself," said an obviously angry Schwarzenegger.

She added that the sermon that has caused the issue was an insult, and the apology that followed isn't any different.

Her statements have largely received support.

"Thank you Afia coz enough is enough and we are not gonna sit quietly for any person to disrespect our Kingdom and the King Solomon any more. Anyone should try publicly to insult Otumfour again," wrote Okyere.

Barnabas was excited: "Give it to him in a hard way .Basically he lack common sense:"

Nneka: "Dey don’t even practice what they preach mpo ‍♀️ ad3n aaah saint Adeline hospital, saint kwabena toilet , saint Kofi d3ben d3b3n boi"

Watch the video below.

In other news, a biographer of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Abyna-Ansaa Adjei has punched holes into the apology letter Bishop Dag Heward-Mills wrote to the Asantehene.

Heward-Mills issued the letter to Otumfuo after an audio recording of him chastising the Asantehene popped up.

The founder of Lighthouse Chapel International was recently heard in the audio virtually describing the Asantehene as a 'useless' king for not leaving any legacy except the celebration of funerals and anniversaries.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen