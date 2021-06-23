ECG announces new 22-day dumsor for parts of Accra starting June 28

ECG has announced that there would be some power cuts in parts of Accra

The power generation and regulation outfit said the exercise might last over 3 weeks

Ghana is currently experiencing erratic power cuts in parts of the country

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that parts of capital city, Accra, will experience power cuts for a period of 22-days starting from Monday, June 28, 2021.

According to the power generation outfit in a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on citinewsroom, the scheduled exercise would aid the Ghana Grid Company to finish the last phase of repair works on some supply points and transmission cables in the capital city.

The last phase of the repair and upgrade work is set to begin on Monday, June 28, 2021, with the main focus on upgrading the Volta-Achimota-Mallam transmission lines.

The exercise will therefore cause an interruption in power supply to some 71 communities within Accra, the power generation company explained.

The communities have been placed in 6 groups with each being without power from 6 pm to 12am once a week between June 28 and July 19, 2021.

Managing Director of ECG, Kwame Agyeman-Budu, addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, appealed to the general public to bear with them as they worked around the clock to improve the country's power problems.

“We’ve spoken to GRIDCO to speed up the work. In all, we are taking 22 days to complete the lines, so hopefully by the end of the 22nd day,” Kwame Agyeman-Budu said.

