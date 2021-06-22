Dr Mustapha Hamid has been appointed as the new NPA boss

The appointment was conferred on the politician by President Akufo-Addo

He was the former Zongo Minister under the first administration of the Akufo-Addo-led government

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid as the new Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), myjoyonline reports.

This ends months of speculations linking him to one of the most prestigious state-owned institutions in the country.

Per the report, the appointment would take full effect from July 1, 2021, and this was stated in a letter dated June 17, 2021.

Dr Abdul-Hamid, when he takes office, would be tasked to champion the vision and mission of the NPA, which is to “regulate, oversee and monitor the petroleum downstream industry in Ghana for efficiency, growth and stakeholder satisfaction”.

The astute politician is also expected to address the huge revenue leakages in the sector by re-positioning the downstream petroleum regulator.

Dr Abdul-Hamid is set to take over from Gushegu MP, Hassan Tampuli

Dr. Hamid served as a Spokesperson to then-candidate Akufo-Addo from 2008 until 2017 when he became the Information Minister and Presidential Spokesperson.

Prior to that, he served as the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute and a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.

