The most contagious COVID-19 variant, originating from India, has been recorded in Ghana

This was made known by WACCBIP's Professor Gordon Awendare during an interview

Ghana, like many other countries, is still fighting the dread coronavirus

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Professor Gordon Awendare, the head of the West Africa Center for Cell Biology and Infectious Pathogens of the University of Ghana has confirmed a new COVID-19 variant in the country.

In a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on myjoyonline.com. the professor indicated that the Indian variant is one of the 45 variants which are currently in Ghana.

The Indian strain also known as the Delta variant has caused a soar in COVID-19 cases in India and an equal increase in cases in the UK.

Most contagious COVID-19 variant from India recorded in Ghana - WACCBIP

Source: UGC

This is quite worrying since large sections of the population in those countries have been vaccinated - proving that the new variant is non-reactive to the vaccines.

“Overall, we have about 45 or 46 different variants. The trend shows that all these normally come from travellers. However, now that the Delta (Indian Variant) is taking over, it’s just a matter of time before it will come here in large quantities. So we have a few here, but it’s going to increase,” the WACCBIP's boss said on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show.

He went on to call on the government to as a matter of urgency enforce the COVID-19 preventive protocols to stem a potential spread of this deadly variant.

Professor Awendare added that the control measures at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) had to be also tightened to stop more importation of the new variant.

While speaking, he revealed that the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines appeared to be ineffective against the Indian variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified this coronavirus variant, first found in India last year, as a “variant of global concern”.

Speaking about health, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong is building a cardiothoracic centre for the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Kennedy Agyapong cut the sod to construct the 80-bed cardio centre on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Speaking to journalists after the sod-cutting ceremony, the MP revealed that the construction and furnishing of the facility would cost three million dollars (over GHC 17m).

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News