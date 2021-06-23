Akua GMB: Former beauty queen wows social media with new photos

Akua GMB has taken over social media with a new stunning photo

She was seen glowing in her all-black outfit as she posed for the camera

The popular beauty queen is noted for mesmerising her fans and followers with her photos

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, popularly known as Akua GMB, has set tongues wagging with her latest photo.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the one-time beauty queen, Akua GMB appeared to be feeling herself in her outfit.

She was seen looking all swagged-up as she posed in a huge house while wearing all-black outfits

Akua dazzled in black t-shirt that she wore over a black pair of bodycon trousers matching her shirt.

Akua GMB: Former beauty queen wows social media with new photo. Source: Instagram/iamakuaamoakowaa

The former Ghana's Most Beautiful winner complemented her outfit with a Chanel hat, some sunglasses, and a handbag.

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah complemented the outfit with a pair of expensive-looking high-heeled slippers and a necklace.

After posting the photo, Akua GMB captioned it: "Content makes poor men rich; discontent makes rich men poor. Contentment preserves one from catching cold. I'm grateful Lord just because it's Wednesday"

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to heap praises on the beauty queen.

officialreverendgold came in with the comment: "May the Lord guide and protect you my dear"

hadjartey quizzed: "Mother of three wow. What is your secret madam"

gosankoh305 wrote: "Classy and beautiful"

There were many such comments that prove that Akua GMB is truly loved by her teeming fans and followers.

