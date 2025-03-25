A former employee of Bills Micro Credit has praised his former boss for his exceptional leadership and fair treatment of staff

The ex-employee, now an online driver, said Richard Nii-Armah Quaye prioritised employee welfare and paid them on time

The praise comes as the Ghanaian entrepreneur celebrated his 40th birthday with a lavish party, marking four decades of life

A former employee of Bills Micro Credit, a Ghanaian financial institution, has heaped praises on his former boss, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, for his exceptional leadership.

Sharing his experience working for the entrepreneur and businessman, the unidentified man said Nii-Armah Quaye always treated his employees fairly and with respect.

A former Bills Micro Credit employee praises Richard Nii-Armah Quaye for his leadership and paying bills on time.

The young man, who now works as an online driver, stated that during his time with Bills Micro Credit, where he worked as a field debt collector, his salary was always paid on time.

In an interview with a content creator, the former employee said Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, whom they affectionately called 'Chairman', motivated them to give their best.

When asked whether the Ghanaian businessman paid his workers well, the young man responded in the affirmative, adding that he always prioritised employee welfare.

"I hail our boss; the chairman always treated us well. He paid us well. The salary was very good, and because of that, even if he asked us to work the whole week, we would do it. He is a man of his words; he always delivers on his promises. He does not promise and fail. Chairman Richard Nii-Armah Quaye, wherever you are, I salute you," he said.

The video with the employee about Quaye is included below:

The young man made these remarks while congratulating his former boss on his 40th birthday.

Quaye turned 40 years old on Friday, March 21, 2025, marking four successful decades of life.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye holds lavish party

To make the day a memorable one, he threw arguably the biggest birthday party in Ghana on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

The lavish event was well-attended by celebrities from Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania, as well as politicians, his business partners and associates.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye organises what is touted by many as the biggest party in Ghana on his 40th birthday.

On the celebrity front, Sarkodie, Davido, Stonebwoy, King Promise, KiDi, Ini Edo, Ramsey Noah, Rita Dominic, Swanky, Van Vicker, Toke Makinwa, and Diamond Platnumz were in attendance.

Representing Ghana's business sphere, Osei Kwame Despite, Ibrahim Mahama, Dr. Ofori Sarpong, and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club also joined the celebration.

Ahead of the plush event, Quaye bought a Bugatti Chiron and a private jet as gifts for himself on his 40th birthday.

Aside from Bills Micro Credit, he also has shares in businesses like Pizzaman Chickenman and the Accra Medical Centre.

Pastor reacts to Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osofo Asante explained the significance of Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's birthday party.

According to him, the young businessman's 40th birthday party marked the beginning of a new era for Ghanaian youths.

He said the lavish event was prophetically designed to open the door for many young people in Ghana to become wealthy.

