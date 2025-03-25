Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Adum PZ market to commiserate with the affected traders of the fire outbreak

The former vice president, in a video, received massive cheers from market women as he entered the market with his entourage

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also donated 1,000 bags of cement to help the affected traders in their rebuilding efforts and presented a cash amount of GH¢200,000

Former Ghanaian Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia made the trip to the Ashanti Region to commiserate with the affected traders of the recent Adum PZ fire incident on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

The former Vice President was accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and other party executives as they visited the market to inspect the damages caused by the unfortunate fire incident.

In a viral video, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received massive cheers from the market traders as he and his entourage arrived at the scene. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the traders affected by the recent fire that ravaged the area.

After inspecting the damages at the market, the 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) also donated 1,000 bags of cement to help the affected traders in their rebuilding efforts, and presented a cash amount of GH¢200,000.

In January 2025, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also made significant financial contributions to the traders affected by the fire incident at the Kantamanto Market. He visited the site of the unfortunate incident and donated GH¢200,000 to help the victims rebuild the market and recover a portion of their massive losses.

Fire outbreak at Adum PZ

Traders at the Adum Market in Kumasi Central Business District had a heartbreaking experience after a fire outbreak destroyed numerous shops and properties worth millions of cedis in the early hours of Friday, March 21, 2025.

Despite several attempts, officers of the Ghana National Fire Service failed to put out the fire and save some items from being completely burnt.

President John Dramani Mahama, who was on a visit to the Ashanti Region at the time of the fire incident, made the short trip to the Adum Market, along with the regional minister Dr Frank Amoakohene.

He received a rousing welcome as he arrived at the market to commiserate with the affected traders and offer the government's support in helping them rebuild the Adum market.

Below is the video of Dr Bawumia visiting the Adum PZ market after the fire incident:

Reactions to Bawumia's visit to Adum market

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KSnetne commented:

"It’s good that he showed up, but the real question is, what concrete support is being offered to the affected traders? Visiting is one thing, but ensuring they get real assistance to rebuild their businesses is what truly matters."

kofi_amano55383 said:

"He will be the next President of Ghana Insha Allah🙏."

RahimLee_ commented:

"Dr Bawumia's visit to the Adum Market is a testament to his compassionate leadership style. He's always putting the needs of Ghanaians first at all times, the hallmark of a good leader!"

Kwaku Manu commiserates with Adum market traders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu commiserated with the market traders who were affected by the fire outbreak at the Adum PZ market.

The Kumawood actor shared that one of his close associates was one of the traders who lost their goods in the fire incident.

Kwaku Manu called for the rebuilding of the market and highlighted some of the challenges firefighters encountered in their efforts to put out the fire.

