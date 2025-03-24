Thomas Partey delivered a great performance, scoring twice as Ghana secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Arsenal midfielder opened the scoring with a powerful header before doubling Ghana’s lead with another well-timed finish from a corner

His performance earned widespread praise from fans, who hailed him as one of the best midfielders in Africa

Fans shower praise on Thomas Partey after his stellar performance in Ghana’s 3-0 victory over Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Monday night.

Making his 51st appearance for the Black Stars, the 31-year-old was a commanding presence in midfield, playing the entire match and leading by example.

Thomas Partey delivered a great performance, scoring twice as Ghana secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Madagascar

The Arsenal midfielder opened the scoring in the 9th minute, rising highest to head home a perfectly placed free-kick from captain Jordan Ayew.

Partey struck again in the 53rd minute, once more connecting with a pinpoint Ayew corner to double Ghana’s lead.

His dominance in the air and composed finishing provided the perfect foundation for Ghana’s commanding victory.

Social media reacts to Partey's performances

The performance sparked excitement among Ghanaian fans, who took to social media to celebrate his contribution and leadership on the field.

@eastsportsman shared:

"You can’t teach quality . Partey’s return in these games has shown what he missed in his absence especially when he is in the mood. Keeping him focused and happy is key . Big big player."

@Kaypoisson1 posted:

"Thomas Partey out there Showing why Arsenal is the best Set pieces team in world football now. What a beautiful delivery from Jordan."

@Tipster_Blood commented:

"Unpopular opinion, fully fit Thomas Partey will walk into 2015 Barcelona and bench Sergio Busquet."

@SneakerNyame_ added:

"Thomas Partey is better than Xavi and Iniesta."

@theyawofosu posted:

"Partey just took the Arsenal set piece playbook and brought it to Ghana."

@kwameniii said:

"When Partey plays football you will think Enzo Fernandes is a carpenter."

@the_marcoli_boy commented:

"Thomas Partey is naturally gifted than prime Busquets."

Partey now has eight goals in the 12 World Cup qualifying games he has featured in for the Black Stars.

Black Stars edge closer to World Cup Qualification

With maximum points from the March qualifiers, Ghana now leads Group I with 15 points, establishing a five-point cushion over second-placed Madagascar, per Adomonline.

As Ghana inches closer to securing a place at the World Cup, Asare’s rise serves as a reminder that talent can emerge from anywhere, regardless of reputation.

Following victory against Chad and Madagascar, the Black Stars are inching closer to World Cup qualification. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Whether he remains the first-choice goalkeeper in the long run remains to be seen, but for now, he has certainly staked a strong claim for the position.

Mohammed Kudus ends goal drought

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has netted his first goal in over a year for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder finished a Jordan Ayew pass as the Black Stars take a commanding lead against the Bareas.

Kudus added Ghana's third after a brace of headers from Arsenal star Thomas Partey at either side of the half.

