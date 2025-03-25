Richard Nii-Armah Quaye shared a photo and a video on his Instagram from his birthday party amid news of the probe into his wealth by the GRA

The wealthy businessman's posts made him look unbothered about the news, which has circulated heavily on social media

In the posts, he thanked the guests who attended his birthday party and the people who made the grand celebration possible

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Micro Credit and Quick Angels, has shared photos and videos from his birthday celebration, despite an ongoing probe by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) into his personal income tax.

The businessman posted on Instagram, thanking guests who attended his event and those who helped organise it. His posts made him appear unbothered by the investigation, which has been widely discussed on social media.

The GRA is assessing Quaye’s personal income tax, with reports indicating that some of his taxes remain unpaid. Citi News reported that the probe was a routine regulatory process to ensure compliance, but the exact amount involved has not been disclosed.

On March 24, 2025, reports went viral on social media claiming Quaye’s accounts had been frozen due to discrepancies in the taxes paid for his 29 businesses. The Financial Intelligence Centre is said to have frozen the accounts of Bills Micro Credit, Quick Credit and Investment Micro Credit.

Citi News also reported that the accounts of Bills’ CEO, Romeo-Richlove Kweku Seshie, had been affected. A letter referenced in the report stated that the directive to freeze the accounts was issued on March 21, 2025.

It is unclear whether the decision to investigate Quaye was made before or after his widely publicised 40th birthday celebration. Citi Business News also reported that an import duty on one of his vehicles had previously been settled.

Reactions to the GRA probing Richard Quaye

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rodrick_wayne_moore said:

"Just now noooor You Dey calm ur self as a billionaire…and got ur self a private jet and Bugatti brrr like how ….u should’ve have learned from Mr. Ibrahim Mahama as for him we know his works."

pcuttah wrote:

"God what a birthday gift 🤦🏾‍♂️ Sometime staying under the radar is thee most Powerful move!"

grampsmorgan said:

"My Gosh, why trouble our entrepreneur? let’s Africa Grow Nuh Mon."

kobes_tone said:

"Have they frozen the accounts of Cecilia Dapaa, Kennedy Agyapong, Chairman wontumi, and Co?"

nadiatourey commented:

"When they see you doing well and flourishing, they come for you. They don’t understand God’s plan for his people. Mr. Richard, you have done well! 👏. Eii Ghana fuo ni As3m."

Gramps Morgan unhappy with Richard Quaye probe

Gramps Morgan has also reacted to the probe into Richard Nii Armah Quaye's wealth by the GRA, and he was not too happy about it.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Jamaican reggae artiste advocated for the growth of Africa.

The probe has become a hot topic on social media.

