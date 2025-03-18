A Ghanaian man rented an apartment for residential purposes but commercialised it against the wishes of the landlady

The owners shared their side of the story and said every attempt to reach the tenant proved futile until they took him to court

Several social media users who saw the video thronged the comments section to share their varied opinions on the matter

The landlady whose property was converted into a nightclub by her tenant without her permission has shared her side of the story.

The landlady's daughter, Meekuh, indicated that they did not know the tenant would use the property for purposes other than residential.

The daughter of a landlady whose house was converted into a nightclub without permission recounts their side of the story. Photo credit: @itspronouncedmeekuh

In a TikTok video, Meekuh explained that her mother used her retirement money to renovate the old house before renting it out to the tenant.

"Back in 2020, my mum renovated this house. All through the summer and fall after we were coming out of lockdown. She invested a lot of her retirement money to bring the house from the old-school version into something more modern. The POP was done by her, she redid all the tiles, redid the shower and put in the water heaters. It was a typical old-school Ghanaian house and she modernised it before she gave it to this tenant."

According to Meekuh, the tenant told them he needed a place where his business partners could stay when they came into town instead of putting them in a hotel.

“There was no indication about this being a bar, a private club or anything that would commercialise it. If we knew that the rent would have been way higher.”

When they found out the tenant was renovating the house, Meekuh said they tried to meet him several times but to no avail. He also ordered his security not to let them onto the property.

Meanwhile, Meekuh said they were struggling to get him to pay his rent. One day a friend invited her to an event only for her to get there and find out it was her mum's property.

The landlady's daughter said she sat through the event and took enough pictures and videos as evidence. They then decided to take legal action since they could not reach the tenant.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn tenant for renovating rented property

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by Meekuh on TikTok.

Sedi.roy 🦋💙 asked:

"Where did he order his audacity from?"

Miss🦋Headucator💍BHA 💎🎀🤍 said:

"I’m not supporting de guy oo but you've rented de place to him so what were you visiting the house for??? Is he your family for you to visit Anytime you wish???"

Lola_main_ responded:

"It's her property she gave to him as an apartment he doesn't have the right to change anything on top he didn't even let the landlord know sef someone dies in that club owner will be held accountable too."

Hm@mcqu33n said:

"He had security to keep y'all out of your property???? oh hell no."

Samantha wrote:

"Girl I'm so sorry this happened to you. I literally had my wedding reception there a couple years ago. The charge was huge and to think that he didn't even own it...I'm happy you got your place back."

101 said:

"He could have easily proposed the business to y’all and I’m sure you could have come to an agreement."

