Popular Ghanaian broadcaster Abeiku Santana has thanked President John Dramani Mahama for appointing him as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

During a radio session, he expressed excitement over the appointment and urged his family members in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained that remaining in the NPP would not help and urged them to join the NDC which he described as the winning team.

He also extended his gratitude to First Lady Lordina Mahama, saying the Mahama family had brought him honor.

The president confirmed his appointment in February 2025, citing his experience in tourism and media as reasons for the appointment. Abeiku Santana, who is also the CEO of Kaya Tours Ghana Limited, has played a key role in promoting domestic and international tourism.

The announcement went viral on social media. Updates from journalists like Ameyaw Debrah spread the news like wildfire.

The move was welcomed by many Ghanaians who highlighted Abeiku Santana’s work in connecting Ghana with its global diaspora and boosting economic collaboration.

Despite Media, where he has worked for years, also confirmed the news, congratulating him on his achievement.

On February 28, 2025, Abeiku Santana officially announced his appointment on Facebook. He called it a privilege to serve under President Mahama and promised to help develop Ghana’s tourism industry.

Abeiku Santana appointment celebration stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

reset_intell said:

"The nonsense of division and fanfooling continue. 😂😂😂. Ghanaians use politics and religion to self-inflict. When would the truth be our guide? Instead of nokofio man go chop. He makes so much noise on the airwaves."

georgedarke said:

"See as JM come POWER Blackstars dey win so simple f3f33f33. As for mungamu, mu fa steer nu ma mi, kyekyekule, ayawaso Afronita and the entire NPP party dier opposition saaaaaa till 3099."

bronyayaw wrote:

"We love Ghana, not NPP and NDC wae. You can’t force anyone to support any political party please, you should have known better, Father."

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"Grateful with Gratitude, very well deserved Honourable Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Amen and Amen."

Appiah Stadium praises John Mahama

John Mahama also recently received praise from Appiah Stadium for his kindness and how good he has been to him and how grateful he was.

YEN.com.gh reported that the staunch NDC supporter noted that the President had even reserved a room in one of his homes in the Northern Region for him.

Appiah Stadium also shared that even if he does not get an appointment from the president, he is okay with that.

