Christabel Ekeh has flaunted a mystery man on her social media handle

The caption to the photos she shared are suggestive of the fact that they are seeing each other

The actress is noted for sharing mesmerizing photos of herself online

Popular actress, Christabel Ekeh, has taken to social media to show off a mystery man many believe to be her lover as her caption pointed to that fact.

In the photos she shared on photo and video sharing platform, Instagram, Ekeh was seen in a number of lovey-dovey poses with a handsome man.

The duo appeared to be beaming with smiles as they basked in each other's company and had the moments captured on camera.

Christabel Ekeh boldly flaunts her 'papa no' in stunning photos; fans congratulate her

Apparently, the pretty actress has shared a number of photos with that particular man a number of times and people are beginning to connect the dots.

In the recent outing of the couple, Christabel Ekeh was seen wearing a red spaghetti top over a mini skirt while her man was seen wearing a pair of jeans with a white polo t-shirt.

The duo seemed to be enjoying the moment as they fixed their gazes on one another and smiled broadly.

It looked like they were on a special outing when the said photos were taken and shared online.

After posting the photos, Christabel Ekeh captioned it with her usual "Thank you Jesus" and added a hint in the message, "Love wins"

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to admire the couple and also congratulate them.

lovakatouch wrote: "The chemistry"

destinatatadaily came in with the comment: "Congrats sis"

Another fan had this to say: "I see love winning sis, happy for u girly u deserve it nd many more beautiful things my darling"

There were many congratulatory messages that were dropped in the comment section for Ekeh and her man.

Meanwhile, award-winning TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay has said she cannot marry rapper Amerado due to the huge gap between their ages.

While interviewing the Y33te Nsem singer on her Delay Show, the TV show host indicated that the police would even worry her should she decide to marry Amerado.

Prior to this discussion, Amerado was speaking on how he was focused on his craft and was not going to allow any distractions until he makes it big.

Source: Yen.com.gh