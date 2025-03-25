An immigration lawyer in the US has offered legal education on the ongoing crackdown on illegal migration by the Trump administration

The reign of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States has been met with a lot of scepticism, especially for immigrants in that country.

Akua Poku, a US-based immigration lawyer, has offered insight into what immigrants in the US must understand in the wake of the ongoing crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

A recent report by Reuters indicated that 37,660 persons were deported from the US in the first month of President Trump's reign.

An Al Jazeera report released on March 22, 2025, also announced that the Trump administration planned to revoke the legal status of over 530,000 immigrants, making them eligible for deportation.

In the case of Ghana, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto has already stated that 50 people have received deportation orders from the US and are expected to be deported to the country around mid-year.

Immigration lawyer gives advice on US deportations

Following the pledge by President Trump to deport all illegal immigrants, as Reuters also reported, Akua Poku spoke exclusively with YEN.com.gh.

She provided legal education by disclosing that some undocumented migrants might already have been issued final deportation orders without being aware of them.

"Some people may have removal orders without knowing it. Some may have been ordered deported from the US 10 or 15 years ago without realising it. This can happen when an order is issued in absentia, meaning the person did not receive the notice inviting them to appear in court or failed to attend their court hearing. We help check for these and assist clients in resolving such issues."

Immigration lawyer: consequences of deportation orders

Regarding what awaits persons earmarked for deportation, Akua Poku explained that illegal immigrants deported to their countries of origin, especially if they were issued deportation orders, may have challenges in returning to America again.

"A deportation order may prevent a person from coming to the US for 10 years, 20 years, or permanently, or it may make them ineligible for certain immigration benefits. There are other options, such as agreeing to leave the United States under a process called Voluntary Departure."

However, she added that there are benefits for illegal immigrants who opt for Voluntary Departure by willingly leaving the US at their own expense.

"Voluntary Departure allows a person to leave the U.S. at their own expense within a specific time frame to avoid a deportation order. There are benefits to taking Voluntary Departure over waiting to be deported by the government:

"If a person opts for Voluntary Departure, there is no order of deportation in their immigration record. There are more ways for them to lawfully return to the U.S. if they take Voluntary Departure. If they take Voluntary Departure, they may be able to apply for a visa to return to the U.S. from their home country, or family members in the U.S. may be able to petition for them to enter legally. Some of these opportunities are not available to individuals who have a deportation order in their immigration record."

How can US deportees protect their assets?

In cases where undocumented immigrants are deported to their countries of origin, Akua Poku explained that deportees could still take measures to safeguard their assets.

"A power of attorney allows a trusted individual (the “agent”) to act on their behalf. Many people name their spouses, children, trusted family members, or trusted friends as their agents. Set up financial access. Put money in a bank account that can be accessed from abroad. In some situations, a person may be deported directly from detention without being able to return home to collect their belongings."

Lawyer's advice to immigrants facing deportation

Akua Poku concluded by advising persons facing deportation from the US to hire an immigration lawyer.

"As mass deportations are now a harsh reality, it is more important than ever for immigrants to understand their rights and take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families. Many people assume they have no options, but in reality, legal remedies may still be available - even for those with prior deportation orders. The key is to act early, seek legal guidance, and avoid making costly mistakes that could jeopardize future immigration opportunities. No one should face the immigration system alone. That’s why we are here. Consulting with a knowledgeable immigration attorney can make all the difference.

"At the end of the day, preparation is power: do not wait for ICE to show up—take action now. The immediate prudent option for someone on a deportation list is to retain an experienced immigration attorney to review their case. Their legal options depend on their particular situation and the facts of their case. When a potential client reaches out to us with an order of removal, the first thing we do is check whether the removal order is final and unappealable," she told YEN.com.gh.

Man laments amid possible US deportation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the US could not hide his frustration after finding out he could be deported.

This comes after he received news from the immigration authorities that his application for legal residency had been put on hold.

The authorities added that the Ghanaian man had in fact been earmarked for deportation since his name was now on their list.

