Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnums gifted Ghanaian dance group The Famous Players dollars from himself and fellow Tanzanian musician Baba Levo while on his trip to Ghana

In videos trending online, the Tanzanian musician noted that the purpose of the cash gift was to thank the group for making his songs trend

The video has melted many hearts as people praised him in the comment section

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz has won the hearts of many Ghanaians after he gifted senior high school Ghanaian dance group The Famous Players dollars for making his songs go viral.

Diamond Platnumz gits Ghanaian dancers

Diamond Platnumz was in Ghana for the 40th birthday celebration of famous Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

The birthday celebration was held at the Black Star Square on March 22, 2025, and was attended by high-profile celebrities from Africa and abroad.

Lodging at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, the talented Ghanaian dance group, The Famous Players, made an effort to meet their idol, Diamond Platnumz, while he was in Ghana.

In videos trending online, the Komasava (Comment Ca Va) hitmaker was overjoyed to meet the Ghanaian dance group.

One of the dancers, Charger, took to his social media pages to share a video of him hugging the Tanzanian superstar and sharing a selfie with him.

The two parties exchanged pleasantries, and as a thank you for making his songs go viral, Diamond Platnumz gifted dollars to the Ghanaian dancers.

In the video, he noted that the first set of $100 notes he gave them was from Tanzanian musician Baba Levo and the next batch of $100 notes were from him.

Reactions to Diamond Platnumz gifting Charger

Many people in the comment section counted the money Diamond Platnumz handed to Charger in the video. They hailed the Tanzanian musician for appreciating Ghanaian dancers while on his trip to Ghana.

Others also reacted to the conversation between Diamond Platnumz and Charger, and the part where he asked the dancers what they would be doing after caught the attention of many.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral video of Diamond Platnumz gifting Charger dollars:

MaaJoys said:

"Charger deserves this. He made us love Diamond's songs. Thank you Diamond for showing our boy love."

Cold1 said:

"These kids dey hype Ghanaian music pass but the artists no dey appreciate them. Make Ghanaian artists learn from him diamond 🔥🔥🙏."

Sketches said:

"I counted the second one it’s 20 pieces. Meaning 2000 dollars in Ghana currency is??"

publik ENEMY 👑 said:

Diamond understands the show biz.....kudos to him....❤️❤️❤️

Ebi Grace said:

"What are you guys doing after, kasa nt3m ne gyae agoro no. this is ur opportunity ooh yoo 😎."

Diamond flying Richard's private jet

Diamond Platnumz parties with Richard Quaye

YEN.com.gh reported that Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz was among the high-profile guests at Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's lavish 40th birthday celebration.

The star-studded celebration was held at the Black Star Square on Saturday, March 22, 2025, and was graced by numerous respected personalities from across Africa.

A video from the event captured Diamond Platnumz looking stylish in a yellow long-sleeve shirt and jeans as he mingled with the celebrant.

The Shu crooner was also among Ghanaian musicians and Nigerian musician Davido, who performed at the birthday bash.

