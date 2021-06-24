John McAfee: Tragedy as Creator of Popular Anti-Virus Found Dead in Prison Cell

The technology expert behind the popular McAfee VirusScan, John McAfee, has reportedly died in Spain

McAfee was said to have killed himself in a prison cell after a court agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges

The late tech entrepreneur was accused of failing to file tax returns for four years despite earning millions in income

Barcelona, Spain - John McAfee, the creator of the hugely popular Anti-virus software, has been found dead in a prison cell in Barcelona, Spain.

BBC reported that the tragic incident happened hours after a Spanish court agreed to extradite McAfee to the United States to face tax evasion charges.

John McAfee speaks during an interview in Miami, Florida, US, on Friday, December 14, 2012. Photo credit: Louis Lanzano/Bloomberg

YEN.com.gh gathers that the Catalan Justice Department said prison medics tried to resuscitate him but were not successful.

The justice department concluded that McAfee took his own life.

McAfee's lawyer also said the anti-virus software entrepreneur died by hanging as his nine months in prison brought him to despair, a report by Reuters stated.

McAfee's released first commercial anti-virus software

McAfee whose company released the first commercial anti-virus software was said to be a controversial figure in the tech world.

McAfee VirusScan helped to spark a multi-billion dollar industry in the computer world and was eventually sold to technology giant Intel for more than $7.6bn (£4.7bn).

He was arrested in Spain over an alleged failure to file tax returns for four years despite earning millions from his works.

McAfee was also accused of concealing assets, including a yacht and real estate property, also in other people's names.

The late tech expert, however, claimed that the charges against him were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life in prison if returned to the US.

