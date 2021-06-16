Jordan Simpson has so much to be thankful for, one of it is the fact that he recently became the first male in his family to bag a doctorate degree

A man identified as Jordan Simpson has taken to social media to celebrate his win after becoming the first male in his family to bag a doctorate degree.

In a LinkedIn post, Jordan said he graduated with a distinction and didn't owe any debt. He bagged a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Texas Southern University.

Jordan is an overcomer

According to him, prognosis said he should be either completely blind or paralysed, or both by now, but God was there for him.

He wrote:

"You had to be there: the chemotherapy every six months, studying for my PCAT in the infusion center, the 4AM worship sessions in the parking lot, the relapses, the car crashes and still making it to class, the studying/sleeping overnight in TSU buildings, the friends, the support, and the promise that came to fruition."

Jordan expressed gratitude to God and everyone who has supported him thus far, adding that it means the world to him.

In his words:

"All glory be to God. Thank you to everyone that has been a part of this journey. It means the world to me. So much more is in store!"

