• A photo of Kwame Fordjour, popularly called Dr UN, seemingly crowned king has dropped online

• He is seen dressed in full royal regalia and beaming with beautiful smiles

• Dr UN rose to fame following the fake UN Awards he gave to personalities, including Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, and many others

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The organiser of the controversial and fake UN Awards, Dr UN, is seen in a new photo dressed as a king.

The photo which is being circulated on social media and spotted by YEN.com.gh has Dr UN smiling so brightly as if to say he has fulfilled a dream.

He is dressed in a full royal outfit and looks glowing in his colourful kente, alongside his accessories, looking like a perfect king.

A collage of Dr UN. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The photo also shows a young man standing behind Dr UN, and that could be his royal bodyguard.

Most of the people who commented on the photo used emojis suggesting that they were in full praise of Dr UN.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fake UN Award

Kwadwo Fordjour claimed to be a Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN) and made the headlines in 2020.

He also claims to be a PhD holder (doctor) and organised what he called the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards on Friday, August 28, 2020.

At the awards, Fordjour gave out plaques that had “UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards” inscribed on them in a bid to draw a link between the scheme, the UN, and the late Kofi Annan.

But days later, it turned out that he is fake and has no connections with the United Nations or Kofi Annan, whatsoever.

Awardees

The awardees were drawn from various spheres of life with entertainers, politicians, business people, among others on the list.

They included popular rapper Sarkodie, TV presenter, Berla Mundi, the current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, musician, D-Black, just to mention a few.

Sarkodie, especially, received many trolls on social media for holding the award in high esteem until Dr UN was exposed.

YEN.com.gh published the video showing how Sarkodie walked with pride to go for his award.

D-Black also narrated how Dr UN used Sarkodie to present many awards to other beneficiaries.

Also, an artwork showing how angrily Sarkodie’s children, Titi and Michael Jnr, smashed Dr UN’s photo was published.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper