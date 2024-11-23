Ghanaian midfield icon Thomas Partey scored within seven minutes of his introduction to Arsenal's clash with Nottingham

Partey's wonder goal from long range inspired the Gunners to a resounding 3-0 victory

It was his second goal of the campaign, having featured in every EPL game for Mikel Arteta's men this term

Thomas Partey made an immediate impact from the bench, delivering a stunning strike to extend Arsenal's advantage in their clash with Nottingham Forest.

Surprisingly excluded from the starting lineup, the Ghanaian midfielder wasted no time proving his worth when introduced as a second-half substitute.

Thomas Partey scored a stunning long-range goal seven minutes after coming on for Arsenal. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane and David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey scores bullet goal

After Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for the Gunners, Partey doubled their lead in emphatic fashion six minutes after recess.

Receiving a precise pass from Saka, the 31-year-old controlled the ball deftly with his left foot before unleashing an unstoppable shot that rocketed into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

This thunderous effort marked his second goal of the season, as noted by NBC Sports.

It mirrored a similar long-range strike against Aston Villa earlier in the campaign, and fans could not help but praise the Ghanaian international.

Fans react to Partey's wonder goal

@AtwoliiYa heaped praise on Partey:

"What a goal from Thomas 🫨"

@pravinvictor1 chimed in:

"Partey’s impact off the bench is priceless. Coming on and delivering with a goal! That’s why he’s a game-changer."

@GarfieldUtd lauded Partey's strike:

"Brilliant goal."

@Tripple____M, on the other hand, touted Thomas' catalogue of goals:

"Thomas Partey only scores bangers!"

@SattiRafi concluded:

"Absolutely Perfect 👌👌."

Partey's importance to Arsenal

Partey’s ability to deliver in crucial moments underscores his importance to Mikel Arteta’s setup.

His performances have silenced speculation about a potential departure.

From a tactical standpoint, Thomas' strike vs. Forest highlights his versatility, combining defensive solidity with an attacking edge.

His positioning and quick decision-making in advanced areas offer Arsenal an added dimension, enabling them to exploit spaces and maintain control in pivotal matches.

Partey bonds with daughter

YEN.com.gh also highlighted how Thomas Partey used his absence from Ghana's 2025 AFCON qualifiers in November to bond with his daughter.

The 31-year-old midfielder was excluded from the squad for the matches against Angola and Niger following his earlier omission from the doubleheader against Sudan.

Source: YEN.com.gh