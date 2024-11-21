Ghanaian viral sensation Kojo Juniorr recently arrived in Paris, France, for an international assignment

The content creator couldn't hide his joy after making the trip and experiencing life in a different climate

Intriguing moments abroad, which he shared on social media, have got many Ghanaians talking about his milestone

Ghanaian content creator was elated to finally make his first trip abroad after several years of fantasizing about it.

The online sensation is known for his compelling content and house parties, which have quickly become a must-attend for many of his colleagues.

Kojo was part of an entourage that accompanied Ghanaian musician Moliy on her recent trip to Paris, France.

Moliy, who is behind the viral Shake It To The Max viral soundbite, was billed to perform at the Nyoko Bop Festival at La Gaîté Lyrique on Wednesday, November 20.

As a content creator, he documented his most profound moments as a first-time tourist in Paris.

It appears experiencing the French capital's cold climate was on Kojo Juniorr's bucket list.

He shared videos of himself basking in the snow as he playfully puffed water vapour out of his mouth, exciting scores of fans.

Kojo Juniorr stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kojo Juniorr's trip abroad.

@meetkweku said:

"CDG airport, nkwasia edwuma paa nimpa y3 wo airport ha sei! Hm those 2 girls dierh, i lef them give God😅"

@nkb_726 wrote:

"I thought you were going to say m'achilli ama awc de me o🤣🤣🤣"

@chris_bjnr noted:

"When you step out the airport and the weather slaps you in the face. Too real"

@KofiTroublesome noted:

"1 minute bia kojo dey laugh. Oo Lord in Code micky’s vid 😂"

Ama Burland gets new role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian content creator Princess Ama Burland had been announced as the new host of 3Music TV's

Many Ghanaians have come to love Ama Burland, especially for her stint with Efia Odo and Gisela Amponsah on Glitch Africa's Rants, Bants, and Confessions.

Fans and colleague online creators, including Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama, have begun counting down to Ama Burland's first stint as a TV show host.

