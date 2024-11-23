Jordan Ayew climbed off the bench to score yet another late goal for Leicester City in the Premier League

Jordan Ayew made an impactful cameo, netting a consolation for Leicester City in their narrow 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Ghanaian forward, initially a doubt for the clash due to an injury sustained during the international break, overcame fitness concerns to make the matchday squad, albeit starting from the bench.

Jordan Ayew scored; however, it was inconsequential as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea. Photo by Dan Istitene.

Jordan scores but Leicester lose to Chelsea

The contest saw Nicolas Jackson give Chelsea the lead, putting the visitors in control.

Trailing and searching for a breakthrough, Leicester’s head coach, Steve Cooper, turned to Ayew in the 71st minute to inject fresh energy into his attack.

However, moments after the substitution, Enzo Fernandez doubled the Blues' advantage with a close-range header, leaving the Foxes with a mountain to climb.

Despite the daunting situation, Leicester pressed on and earned a lifeline in stoppage time when they were awarded a penalty.

Ayew confidently stepped up, putting the ball beyond the reach of Robert Sanchez in goal for Chelsea, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

His composed finish briefly reignited hopes of a dramatic comeback, but Chelsea held firm to secure victory at the King Power Stadium, Eurosport reports.

What's next for Jordan and Leicester?

For Ayew, the goal continued his impressive form, coming off the back of a sublime free-kick scored for the Black Stars in their AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

The experienced forward will be eager to maintain this momentum as Leicester prepares for a challenging trip to Brentford, aiming to rejuvenate their Premier League campaign.

Black Stars debutant praises Jordan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Razak Simpson, one of the Black Stars' newcomers during November's international break, expressing gratitude to Jordan Ayew for easing his transition into the team.

The Nations FC defender showcased an impressive performance in his debut as Ghana secured a 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda during the penultimate Group F clash.

Despite the Black Stars failing to qualify for AFCON 2025, Simpson’s maiden appearance left a lasting positive impression.

