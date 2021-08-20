A man identified as Osawe Aiwekhoe Elvis has taken a trip down memory lane regarding his career

A man identified as Osawe Aiwekhoe Elvis has taken to social media to celebrate his progress since 2015.

Osawe shared adorable photos of himself on LinkedIn and narrated the story behind each picture.

In the first frame, the young man could be seen wearing an overall and posing for the camera. According to him, he took the photo when he was a cadet with Mv Aida IV, Alexandria Port, Egypt, in 2015.

Osawe said he was studying at Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport at the time.

Describing the second frame, he said he was the second officer, JDPO with Psv Sophia Maria now DAENERYS TARGARYEN. This was taken at the FOT Onne port, Nigeria, in late 2019 while working at EJOVI Dredging and Marine Services Limited.

In his words:

"Frame 3 > Surfer #pilot with Utai 10, Adaz Marine Offshore Nigeria. Early 2019. Bourbon Interoil Nigeria Limited."

The young man said it has been a great transition, adding that his last contract was with Mv A-10 and her sister Mv A-30 as chief officer.

Many celebrate the young man

Ajanami Mercy said:

"You deserve it, is not easy to read book in Arab academy."

Orlu Victor commented:

"Impressive Osawe Aiwekhoe Elvis."

Datonye Robert Lawson-Jack wrote:

"Success is a marathon of consistency work out one day at a time."

Esther Jack said:

"More wins!"

