Singer KiDi has named Nana Ama McBrown as one of the people he admires

In a new interview, he stated that he loves how authentic she is

He also added that he's been learning from her by silently watching her

Ghanaian artiste, KiDi has listed actress and Television host, Nana Ama McBrown as an individual he looks up to in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

During a chat with Ebenezer Donkor on BTM Afrika, he disclosed that he tries to mirror the life of the latter with regard to making brand ambassadorial decisions.

McBrown is regarded as the Ghanaian celebrity with the most endorsement deals in the country.

“There’s somebody I look up to when it comes to these things, Nana Ama McBrown. I’ve been silently watching her. She’s one of the few people that... she's probably worked with every brand. When we say brand ambassador extraordinaire, that's Nana Ama McBrown," said KiDi, who works with brands including Samsung, Fan Milk and Fidelity Bank.

"I study her a lot. She makes the work so beautiful. Doing it with your heart, meaning what you say, being authentic, being yourself, pulling the brand along as you do. And people can tell when something is authentic. So I think I am picking things from her, learning from her. And as I work with the brands, I put all of that in."

YEN.com.gh previously reported that popular actress and television host, Nana Ama McBrown, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for So Klin, the household washing detergent.

The unveiling was held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Videos from the ceremony show the actress arriving in style with her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

After the event, she spoke to the media about her decision to represent the brand as its Ghanaian ambassador.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, had lived up to his offer to perform at the school of Ozwald, a young pupil whose instructive letter to his mother captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

In videos posted online, he is seen arriving with his team, and then later performing for the students who sounded excited to see him, and watch him perform.

