Afia Schwar has reacted to a new video of Twene Jonas raining unprintable words on her

The actress was seen showing off her plush home and said she was richer than the "Hw3 fom" crooner

The duo has been at each other for a couple of days now in a new beef

Outspoken Ghanaian radio and television personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwar, has taken a swipe at Twene Jonas after the latter dished it out to her.

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the actress, Afia Schwar was seen showing off portions of her home to the popular US-based Ghanaian.

She went on to add that she owned the house and dared Jonas to post his tenancy documents on social media for all to see.

Afia Schwar added that she was not a labourer like the alleged sister of Jonas who lives in Germany but takes care of the aged.

A rather livid Afia Schwar went on to spell out some of her achievements and said she had won many awards for being a hardworking lady.

Apart from that, she alleged that she was the one who made calls for Jonas to be fired from a parking lot job he was doing in the USA.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Twene Jonas hit back at Afia Schwarzenegger after the comedienne recently jabbed him online.

Schwar criticised Ghanaians for glorifying and praising people who are 'homeless' abroad to slander prominent personalities in Ghana including Otumfuo.

While she did not mention any specific names, social media observers pointed to Twene Jonas as the target of her insinuations.

It will be recalled that Twene Jonas was accused of 'insulting' the Asantehene a few weeks ago, an accusation he denied later.

Following Afia Schwar's video, Twene Jonas has accepted that the insinuations were targeted at him and has responded with fire.

In his latest video, Twene Jonas did not insinuate but mentioned Schwar's name to rain insults on her.

For the vlogger, Schwar is the ugliest woman who must not talk about him ever. Twene Jonas further likened Schwar's face to 'fufu funu' (leftover fufu).

