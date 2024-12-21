Many Ghanaian celebrities and musicians attended the Two Of A Kind movie premiere on Friday, December 20, 2024

These famous Ghanaian celebrities are trending on Instagram with their stylish ensembles to the much-anticipated movie premiere

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos that are circulating on Instagram

Ghanaian producer Shirley Frimpong Manso premiered her latest movie, Two Of A Kind, at the Silverbird Cinema, Accra Mall, on December 20, 2024.

Many Ghanaian celebrities, including Gloria Sarfo, Naa Askorkor, and Lydia Forson, attended the star-studded event with their best fashion sense.

Gloria Sarfo and Lydia Forson were spotted at the Two Of A Kind movie premiere in Accra. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Lydia Forson slays in a tassel dress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson looked effortlessly chic in a short tassel dress highlighting her curves.

She looked elegant in coloured braids, hairstyles, and heavy makeup, with much attention to her contouring.

Lydia Forson styled her look with beautiful drop earrings that matched her stylish clutch purse perfectly.

Watch the video below:

Adina looks ravishing in a white dress

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Adina looked exquisite in a white long-sleeve dress and beautiful African braids hairstyle.

Adina modelled elegantly in an expensive strappy high heels as she arrived on the red carpet.

Watch the video below:

Naa Ashorkor looks classy in a black dress

Ghanaian media personality and A-lister actress Naa Ashorkor didn't disappoint with her look as she rocked a classy black ensemble.

Naa Ashorkor styled the black corset dress with unique jewellery set and a carefully designed bag to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Gloria Sarfo rocks a stylish yellow gown

Ghanaian actresses and cast member of the most-talked about movie Talk Of A Kind Gloria Sarfo wore a breathtaking yellow corseted gown to the movie premiere.

The chief executive officer of Glow City fashion brand wore a short frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she modelled in stylish high heels.

Watch the video below:

Shirley Frimpong Manso rocks a red dress

Ghanaian movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso looked astonishing a red custom-made dress that flaunted her smooth legs.

Watch the video below:

Joselyn Dumas slays in a stylish outfit

