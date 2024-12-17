A young Ghanaian man has praised President Akufo-Addo for introducing the free SHS policy

In a viral TikTok post, he danced happily to a popular Ghanaian song, as he recounted how the policy had helped him

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the young man and expressed their views in the comments section

A former student of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (Presec Legon) has praised President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the transformative Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Despite the NPP's recent loss in the 2024 elections, the young man, who remains deeply appreciative of the initiative, has declared that he will never forget the impact free SHS had on his life.

In a video, which has since gone viral on social media, the young man danced to a popular Ghanaian song while sending his heartfelt gratitude to the president.

The Free SHS policy, introduced by President Akufo-Addo in 2017, aimed to remove financial barriers to secondary education for all Ghanaian students.

It has been widely credited with increasing enrollment rates and providing many families with much-needed financial respite.

However, there have been various calls for the policy to be reviewed and improved to make it better for all students.

Despite rolling out the policy and providing Ghanaians with an opportunity to let their wards have an education at no cost, the NPP government was voted out of office by Ghanaians.

Regardless, the young man formerly of PRESEC believes that the Akufo-Addo administration did very well.

The former Presec Legon student also shared how his brother benefited from job opportunities created during Akufo-Addo's administration.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over young man's video

Netizens who saw the video about the young man showering praises on President Akufo-Addo expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some praised him for being grateful to the outgoing President, others criticised him.

@Jackie Daya wrote:

"Dat your business not our business, bro we love NDC till we die."

@KOBBY PRINCE wrote:

"And did he mention your name here, OFUI."

@Kophi Figures wrote:

"After FSHS why didn’t you stay at Ghana FSHS nti yendi di anaaa."

@Barbara wrote:

"Dnt send anybody money in Ghana, we should all suffer together."

@Sisca Serwaa wrote:

"We have started regretting ooo."

@Emma omess wrote:

"What about us who the same government collapsed our parents jobs?"

